Two people arrested on drug charges after locating the stolen vehicle

THREE RIVERS, Michigan – According to the Three Rivers Police, two people were arrested for drug abuse and other charges after a stolen vehicle was parked in a motel parking lot.

The vehicle that was reported to have been stolen from Ft. Wayne was parked at America’s Best Value Inn on Broadway Street early Sunday morning.

During the surveillance of the vehicle, the police developed an interested person.

A K-9 was used to examine the vehicle for possible narcotics. K-9 Jake warned of the smell of narcotics, the police said.

Inside the vehicle, officials found forerunners for the manufacture of meth and meth utensils. You are also properly connected to the person of interest, the police said.

Two people were in the motel and were detained.

A 35-year-old man from Three Rivers was arrested for receiving and hiding the stolen car, meth intermediates, and probation violations.

A 22-year-old Three Rivers man was arrested for receiving and hiding stolen property, possessing meth precursors, and being released.

The suspects are also being investigated in Indiana for similar crimes, police said.