The Pentagon has identified two paratroopers killed in Afghanistan as Staff Sgt. Ian P. McLaughlin and Pfc. Defense officials announced on Sunday that Miguel A. Villalon, who had both been assigned to the 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division.

McLaughlin, 29, and Villalon, 21, died on January 11 after their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in Kandahar province, a Department of Defense press release said. The incident is being investigated.

“These paratroopers represent the best of our nation and our army,” said Maj. Gen. James Mingus, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, in a division press release. “They were voluntary three times when our nation called and made the ultimate sacrifice. They are honored, mourned, but never forgotten, and we are committed to taking care of their families for their lives.”

McLaughlin is survived by a wife and four children. He joined the Army in 2012 and completed the U.S. Army’s Advanced Airborne Jumpmaster Course in 2018. This was his first fight.

Villalon was also on his first combat mission. He joined the army in 2018 and is survived by his parents.

Both paratroopers were awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Combat Action Badge and other military medals.

“When our nation called on the best airborne combat engineers to take damage, Staff Sgt. McLaughlin and Pfc.Villalon replied without hesitation,” said Brigade Commander Col. Art Sellers in the press release. “They lived by the essay style and embodied the values ​​of the All American Engineer. Their loved ones are now surrounded by a caring community that provides comfort and support during this difficult time.”