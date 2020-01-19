Two other bodies found on Tijuana's property where a missing California couple was buried under the floor

On Friday, two more bodies were discovered on a property in Tijuana, Mexico, where investigators discovered the remains of a Californian couple who went missing under the clay floor of a house.

Jesús Rubén López Guillén, 70, an American resident, and his wife Maria Teresa Guillén, 65, a naturalized American citizen, were reported missing by their daughter Norma López after traveling from Garden Grove to Tijuana on January 10 to collect more $ 6,400 in arrears of rent from their 37-year-old son-in-law.

Garden Grove police have launched an investigation into the missing after López said she can no longer track her parents’ movements via the Find My Phone app. She said the last signal she received before their phone died was on the property they owned, where her husband lived in south Tijuana, about 6 km from the US-Mexico border. On Friday evening, their bodies were found buried under the clay floor of one of the three houses on the property.

When investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of the Guilléns, Mexican investigators say they discovered the bodies of another couple buried on the property. It is not known if they were found in the same house as that of the Guilléns. The new victims have not yet been identified, but Mexican police say they may also have been involved in a monetary dispute with the son-in-law.

The son-in-law, a Mexican national expelled from the United States in 2012 and identified only as “Santiago” in court documents, was charged for the first time with the disappearance of the California couple and placed in police custody during the search. Baja California state attorney Hirán Sánchez confirmed that when the bodies of his stepfather were found, he was charged with their murder.

Sanchez told reporters that when the son-in-law was first questioned about what happened to his parents-in-law, he presented a “series of contradictions”, including an account that they had crossed the border and that ‘he had picked them up. López says his parents had rather driven their own van to collect the money.

The son-in-law also told the police that he first took them home, then they went together to a bank to exchange the money he had paid them, after which he said he brought them back at the border. Instead, investigators say the son-in-law tried to extract money from the couple’s bank cards.

“The Guilléns went to their homes, not to Santiago,” said Sanchez at a press conference. “They never left.”

