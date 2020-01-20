Two of baby Archie's godparents have been officially revealed

And we couldn’t have called him.

After learning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stepping down from their royal executive and subsequently losing their HRH status, it is not surprising that last week was devoted to the Sussex family. And given the public interest, it looks like it will be like this for a while.

Today, however, everything revolved around their baby, Archie, as two of his previously secret sponsors were revealed.

Archie was born in May, those who were asked to be his sponsors were silent. In fact, the mystery of choosing close friends drove the public crazy.

Misha Nonoo? Serena Williams? George and Amal Clooney? David and Victoria Beckham? There have been so many assumptions.

However, it was announced this weekend that two of Archie’s godparents were both Prince Harry’s childhood mentors.

The two chosen? According to a source in the Sunday Times, it was Tiggy Pettifer, Harry’s former nanny, and Mark Dyer, his caretaker and mentor, whom he considered to be a “second father.”

The wait is finally over, but with royalty using six or seven godfathers, there must be four or five other names.

Who are the others? Only time will tell.