Two more flights of coronavirus evacuees from China land in California

LOS ANGELES – Two more flights by evacuees who fled the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan China are scheduled to land in California on Friday.

The U.S. State Department chartered flights, which are believed to carry US citizens, carry approximately 300 passengers.

According to the U.S. North Command, a flight flies through Vancouver, Canada, and then lands at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

The other flight lands at Travis Air Force Base in the Bay Area, refuels, and then flies to Omaha, Nebraska after first stopping at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.

To support health and health services and disease control and prevention centers, the Department of Defense is ready to receive two evacuation flights from Wuhan, chartered by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which are expected to arrive on February 7.

@MCASMiramarCA can now confirm the planned arrival of a second inbound flight from China. The flight will land in the early morning of February 7th. HHS and CDC employees will receive these travelers as soon as they begin nationwide quarantine.

After landing, the evacuees are checked for coronavirus and a 14-day quarantine. They will be kept separate from the basic staff until they are released.

The U.S. Department of State has had several flights with hundreds of Americans who have been evacuated from China as the coronavirus continues to spread. Several flights have landed in Travis and Miramar, where evacuees remain in quarantine.

Miramar’s commanding officer recently sent a letter to base personnel and families preparing them for “minor changes in base life” related to the evacuees’ quarantine.

“The repatriates are locked up throughout the quarantine and no contact is made with the DOD staff,” the letter said. “I can’t give you a time frame for completion, but I know the quarantine is 14 days. After all, you should know that anyone who shows symptoms during quarantine will be transferred to a different location for care.”

The evacuees are checked upon arrival by the Center for Disease Control medical personnel and taken to a quarantine station in the base, where they are for a 14-day quarantine at the base’s Consolidated Bachelor’s Quarters or at the Miramar Inn.

