Two more Amarillo restaurants have closed their doors

Another week another announcement, this time two, of closed restaurants. I woke up early this morning and decided to browse Facebook. Yes, that is the moment I read about this.

Now the first there is some grumbling about “are they open?” or “are they closed?” some people have traveled downtown to find out. It was hit and miss. The official word is no longer that yes, the Mexican restaurant of Acapulco (727 S Polk) is officially closed. Even if Google Maps has not yet received any news. There was an evacuation message on the door and the restaurant seems to be empty. So that’s that.

If you follow THIS page on Facebook, you will see that people really give their opinion. Some will miss it and some will clearly not. I haven’t been there for years. I even work within walking distance. I was not someone who took the short walk to see if the rumors were true. I hate that another restaurant is closed and people clearly lost jobs. That’s the worst part.

The other restaurant that is officially closed is the Blue Front Cafe (801 SW 6th). Now I didn’t even know they were open. I went there several years ago. The breakfast was always delicious. Then they changed ownership. They have made many changes to the menu. It wasn’t bad. It just wasn’t the same. I went there once after the change. I think the disadvantage was that people just forgot about them. Google Maps has listed them as ‘Permanently closed’. That is sad again. Another bankrupt company and more employees without work.

