Two missing people after pushing a car into the flood in Nanango

A man and a woman are missing who were last seen in the flood in the South Burnett region of Queensland with their car.

Police said the couple was last seen when the black Ford Falcon was hit on the Burnett Highway shortly after 8 p.m. in Nanango.

The car was later found abandoned.

The police want everyone who has taken the couple with them or who knows where they are to be contacted.

There were several quick water rescues overnight.

A man and woman clung to a tree on their explosive mattress after being flooded from their campsite in Morayfield, north of Brisbane.

A man was trapped in his flooded car 25 minutes after being washed off the road in Willawong, west of Brisbane.

In Yalangur, northwest of Toowoomba, two people were rescued when their car washed off the street.

The floods came when parts of southeast Queensland were hit by heavy rains.

According to Matt Bass of the Bureau of Meteorology, the heaviest rain was in the upper Brisbane Valley west of Kilcoy, where Gregor Creek recorded 102 millimeters in an hour.

“[There was] extreme rainfall that led to mild to moderate flooding in the upper reaches of the Brisbane River above the Wivenhoe Dam,” he said.

“Of course, this will now only flow into the dam and cause no more problems.

“Yes, 100 millimeters in an hour is a very intense type of precipitation that we don’t see too often. I am sure that there was significant river increases and flash floods in the area where this precipitation fell.”

According to Seqwater, the water network rose slightly more than 1 percent overnight, reaching a capacity of 58.8 percent.