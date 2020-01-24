Two Michigan patients are being screened for a possible 2019 Coronavirus infection

Michigan health officials have identified two patients who need further testing to determine if they have been infected with the novel 2019 coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, the Michigan health authorities said.

Any patient who has symptoms of a lower respiratory tract disorder and who has a travel history, including Wuhan or contact with a sick person, will be considered for sampling and will be referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.

Several people were examined and two patients identified for further testing. One is in Washtenaw County and the other is in Macomb County.

The department has evaluated recommendations from several state counties for further testing at the disease control and prevention centers.

Results are expected within a few days.

Patients being screened in Michigan have a mild illness and are self-isolating, health officials said.

“At MDHHS, we recognize the potential threat associated with this virus and are working to identify suspicious cases in Michigan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health at MDHHS. “Our goal is to quickly identify people with the virus and prevent them from spreading. We encourage healthcare providers to continue to carefully examine patients for symptoms and medical history and to contact their local health departments immediately if they have a potential case see.”

Click here for more information about the corona virus.