Two meth conspiracy charges after traffic near Cheyenne was stopped

Laura Barber and Brandon Betts (courtesy of Laramie County’s Sheriff’s Office)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Two people were arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on January 22 and are now facing several criminal charges, including a conspiracy charge for the delivery of methamphetamine and a crime weapon.

Brandon Betts and Laura Barber appeared for the first time on January 23 before the Laramie County District Court to bring charges against them.

Brandon Betts of Cheyenne faces four criminal charges, including conspiracies to produce, supply or own meth, possession with the intent to supply methamphetamine, crime against meth, and crime against possession of a firearm.

Article below …

California-based Laura Barber faces three crimes, including the conspiracy to make, supply, or own meth, the methamphetamine supply, criminal possession of meth, and the number of offenses committed by Eluding.

The Wyoming Bylaws state that people convicted of conspiring to produce, deliver or own meth and possess methamphetamine may face up to 20 years in prison and / or a fine of $ 25,000 per charge could.

According to court records, on January 22nd, a WHP soldier observed a vehicle that was following another vehicle too closely as it headed north on I-25.

Law enforcement report that the driver, who was later identified as a barber, refused to drive past when the soldier attempted to interrupt the offended vehicle. Barber left the highway and continued on a country road at a low speed for about a mile and a half.

Court documents state that the WHP immediately recognized physical signs of controlled substance use when it contacted Barber. Barber is said to have told the police officer that she smoked methamphetamine a few hours ago.

An affidavit states that the soldier subsequently searched the vehicle and found a large amount of crystalline substances suspected of being methamphetamine in a coffee cup in the center console.

A digital scale with crystalline residue was also said to be inside the vehicle.

Soldiers say that Betts has a bag of crystalline substance in his person. The affidavit continues to say that Betts admitted to the officer that the substance in the cup and in his possession were indeed methamphetamine.

Both suspicious substances were tested in the field and presumably came back positive to methamphetamine.

A total of 53 g meth was found.

According to the investigators, a 45-caliber pistol and several rounds of ammunition were found in the vehicle’s truck during the search. The gun should have been stolen. They say it was discovered that Betts had a criminal history of violent crime and was banned from owning a firearm.

In post-arrest interviews conducted by the police, it was found that Barber and Betts had received the controlled substances in Cheyenne to take them to Casper, to split them up and sell them later.

Both suspects were arrested and sent to Laramie County Prison without incident.

All of the above are considered innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.