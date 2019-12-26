Two men were robbed and beaten. The thieves got away with $ 1, says police

Loading...

A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after he and an acquaintance were robbed and beaten early on Christmas Eve morning, and the suspects took off with only $ 1, according to a New York police spokesman. men around 1:25 on Tuesday morning in the Bronx, a police statement said. An edited surveillance video published by the New York Police Department captures parts of the violent attack. Related video: The customer knocks down the gas station thief by hitting him with the car, hitting him. an attacker swinging a victim to the ground. In another frame, a victim, whose face is blurred, is being beaten. A third picture shows an assailant approaching with what appears to be a trash can in his hand. Police are investigating the motive, but the New York police spokesman said at this time that it appears that the suspects were looking for money. The attackers have not been identified, and there were no arrests. According to the police report, the 60-year-old man suffered a brain hemorrhage and was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals / Lincoln in critical condition, the New York Police Department spokesman told CNN. medical treatment, according to the police statement.

Related video: The customer knocks down the gas station thief by hitting him with the car, hitting him.

