Two men wanted to shop in a dollar store on the east side of Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for two men in a dollar robbery on the east side of the city.

The men went to the dollar store on the 400 block on East Seven Mile Road at 7:42 p.m. January 2, according to the authorities.

A man went to the counter and made it look like he was making a purchase, the police said. He took out a gun and went behind the counter to force an employee to get a colleague to open the register, the police said.



When this man filled a plastic bag with money, the other man locked the door and guarded it, officials said.

Both men fled the store, the police said.

No injuries were reported.

The man who went behind the counter was 6 feet tall and wore black-rimmed glasses, black hooded jacket and dark trousers, the authorities said.

The man who guarded the door was 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a blue hooded jacket and dark pants, officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.



