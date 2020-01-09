Two men tried to drive a car full of boilers through Tinker Air Base

Loading...

Two unfortunate Missouri sons probably didn’t get the note that just because the Air Force’s motto is “Aim High” doesn’t mean you can roll your grass-smelling car to the front gate of an Air Force base baggies full of pots, one box full bongs and a glock inside.

But that’s exactly what Jose Avila [42] and William Kuper [30] are said to have done on their way home from California on December 30.

Both men informed officials at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office that they were trying to get to a transmission shop on the other side of Interstate 40 when they arrived at Tinker Air Force Base’s Okla gate at 7:14 that morning received from Task & Purpose.

When they rolled down the windows of their red Chevy Tahoe, the base security official smelled “a strong smell of marijuana” from the SUV, according to the report.

When the sheriff’s deputies arrived, Avila and Kuper said they hadn’t smoked in the Tahoe. However, on closer inspection, the MPs noted the following:

Two partially smoked joints on the passenger side on the ashtray

A white pill-like container that contains a green leaf substance

A box of pipes / bongs in the back seat

A black backpack full of green leaves, marijuana grinders, and more pill-like containers in the right rear passenger seat

Several black pockets full of new clothes and shoes

A clear plastic bag full of green, leafy substances that “had a strong smell of raw marijuana”.

A glock pistol

News broadcaster News 9 from Oklahoma City told Mark Myers, spokesman for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, that the product was apparently purchased from a pharmacy in Los Angeles, Las Vegas.

Investigators believe that Avila and Kuper may want to sell the products in Avila’s Washington, Missouri restaurant, StreetSide Tacos.

Both men are charged with possession of marijuana with the intention of spreading. They were released from prison and returned to Missouri, News 9 said.

