Two men suffer serious injuries when stabbing Gatineau

Gatineau police

First aid workers who arrived in a Gatineau apartment building on Saturday evening found a man in his twenties with a life-threatening stab wound and then discovered that a second who had sustained less critical injuries had found his own way to the hospital.

In total, four suspects were arrested thanks to a police dog who could follow them despite a winter storm, Gatineau police said in a press release on Monday.

Only one person with an excellent arrest warrant was detained and no charges were brought, but the police say they are continuing to investigate the “isolated event”.

Officers attended the medical call at Saint Arthur Street around 11:15 PM. Saturday and found the man in his 20s with a stab wound. Gatineau firefighters also helped the injured man until paramedics arrived and he was later hospitalized.

While they were investigating the incident, the police heard from a second man in his twenties who had gone to the hospital with a serious but not life-threatening stab wound and quickly linked the two.