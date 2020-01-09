Two men sentenced to prison for entering the Old Faithful Geyser cone

Loading...

Tourists meet to watch Old Faithful erupt in Yellowstone National Park. (Shutterstock)

CASPER, Wyo. – A Colorado man and a New York man were convicted of breaking into the cone of the Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park.

Eric Schefflin, 20, of Lakewood, Colorado, and Ryan Goetz, 25, of Woodstock, New York, appeared in court on December 5, 2019 before U.S. Judge Mark Carman at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming. Yellowstone said on Thursday January 9th.

Both have pleaded guilty to entering the closed heat area.

Article below …

“On September 10, 2019, around 8:30 p.m., employees and visitors saw two people walking on the cone of the Old Faithful Geyser and reported this to the shipping department,” says Yellowstone. “A ranger contacted and quoted Schefflin and Goetz.”

In addition to being detained for 10 days, the two men were sentenced to a restitution sum of $ 540. They received parole for five years and were banned from the park for five years.

“Visitors need to be aware that walking on thermal elements is dangerous, harmful to resources and illegal. Police officers take this violation seriously. Yellowstone National Park also appreciates the dish that has recognized the effects of thermal intrusion on these amazing features, ”said ranger Sarah Davis.