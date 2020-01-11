Two men killed in late evening shooting in Framingham

Loading...

Two men died in a late Friday night shooting near an apartment complex in Framingham, officials said.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Framingham Police Department confirm that the fatal shootings on the south side of the city took place shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Second Street.

A witness who lives in the Pelham apartments told WCVB that she heard seven to eight shots and rushed downstairs to her home.

“Once I saw the police arrive, I went outside to see what was going on,” she said. “I went to where I saw they were curled up, and that’s where I saw a body.”

A body was found on the street and a car with a bullet hole in its front windshield was found on the nearby Beaver Terrace Circle.

The victims have not been identified.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Framingham police remained on the scene Saturday morning. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office is also investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

