Two men were left dead in Brockton early Sunday morning, including a man trapped in a mutilated car and one who was ejected, according to the Brockton Fire Department and Massachusetts State police.

Enterprise reports that police, firefighters, and Brockton State soldiers responded to a serious accident around 1:25 a.m. Sunday in snowy conditions at 2000 Main Street, near Domino’s Pizza on the side. south of Brockton.

An Infiniti Q50 car was left mutilated and wrapped around a tree, leaving a dead man and another seriously injured, then declared dead in hospital shortly after.

State police said the Infiniti was heading north on Main Street when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

“The matter is still under investigation,” said David Procopio, a spokesman for the state police, who arrived at around 10:00 am on Sunday.

A blank sheet of paper was left on the vehicle while Brockton police and state soldiers were investigating. A police officer was seen consoling those who arrived at the scene.

Brockton Fire Department Deputy Chief Kevin Galligan confirmed that a man who was trapped inside the vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

According to Galligan, the other person in the vehicle was ejected during the accident and he was transported to Signature Healthcare Brockton with serious injuries. Massachusetts state police have confirmed that the second man was pronounced dead in hospital.

Procopio described the two occupants of the car as young men, but did not disclose their age or city of residence. Procopio said the Brockton police were the main investigative agency for the accident. The Enterprise contacted Brockton Police for more information.

Brockton firefighters returned at 3:07 a.m. to rescue the deceased man from the car, his body “heavily trapped” inside the vehicle, said Galligan. Scale 2, engine 2, squad A responded from the fire department, as did two ambulances, said Galligan.

Massachusetts state police have sent soldiers from its collision analysis and reconstruction section and crime scene services section to assist Brockton police in the investigation, said Procopio.

“The vehicle left the road on the left and struck a tree,” said Procopio. “For reasons still under investigation, the driver has lost control.”

