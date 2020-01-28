Two members of the royal family will probably play the roles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Here’s what we know …

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this month as they announced plans to resign from their role as “senior” members of the royal family, in hopes of becoming financially independent.

Buckingham Palace then announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would lose their RHS credentials following a new deal and reimburse “sovereign subsidy expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage”.

By issuing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to His Majesty and the royal family for their continued support as they enter the next chapter in their lives.”

“After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all parties involved. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support. »- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

But now, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle living in Canada, who will assume their royal functions?

According to the royal biographer Robert Lacey, it could be the princesses Béatrice and Eugénie.

“It is quite clear that one of the consequences is that Béatrice and Eugénie will now be presented if they are willing to be presented,” said the royal expert to HELLO! “If two leave, two must enter and these two must be Beatrice and Eugenie. I am sure they will take a step forward and be greatly appreciated. “

He continued, “This is what the family needs because it is still 15 years before the generation of Prince George intensifies. It is ironic that Harry mentioned his cousins ​​as role models of how he wants to be. “

