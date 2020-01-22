Two masked men break into the house of New Westminster, leave with long weapons

NEW WESTMINSTER (NEWS 1130) – The New Westminster police continue to look for the people responsible for an armed robbery on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:20 am the police were called to a house near Ewen Avenue and Wood Street for a break and to come in.

The victim says that she was at her home when two masked men broke into a raid and attacked a gun safe.

She was held by one of the men who refused to let her leave, while the other stole two long weapons from the vault.

Other than being shaken, the victim was not injured and the suspects could get away in an older model, red Honda CRV.

According to the police, the hub cap on the right of the car was missing.

Sergeant Jeff Scott with the New Westminster Police says the theft seems to be the target.

“This is a very worrying situation that has happened and we are working hard to gather evidence to find and arrest the suspects,” he says. “This seems to be a targeted and isolated event; however, we are looking for witnesses and anyone with video surveillance. “