Two Manitoba fire experts come home after a month in Australia paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“The only fire we were on was more than 400,000 hectares. It was more than a thousand miles around the fire itself, “he said.

“It just grew considerably every day. Every day there was a strong wind, it just grew so much more. “

The two men worked in fire fighting centers in Southeast Australia and helped coordinate and deploy crews and resources. Although they were away from the flames, Prokopchuk remembered that the sky was very dark during the day.

Rosset and Prokopchuk are among the nearly 100 Canadian fire experts who have been sent to Australia since the beginning of December. The federal government has offered further assistance because the unprecedented fire crisis shows no sign of cessation.

The fires have claimed at least 26 lives since September and destroyed more than 2,000 houses. The Southeast region is tinder-dry and the temperatures there are expected to rise above 40 C on Friday.

Prokopchuk said that Australians were very happy to see help from other countries.

“The public – wherever we would go – people wanted to hug us. There were tears, “he said.

“We spoke to many people who have lost farms, buildings, houses, houses. It really hits people hard. “

Both men are used to traveling to other jurisdictions to help, although mostly in North America. Rosset said they are happy to be home from Australia, but that they would probably return if asked.

For now the men have more immediate plans.

Rosset said he has something to create at home after a few centimeters of snow had hit southern Manitoba this week.

Prokopchuk said he plans to rest, at least a little bit.

“A few days of sleep to get over jet lag, I think … Monday we will be back to our normal duties as conservation officers.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press