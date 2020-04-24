Two males billed in taking pictures demise of Milwaukee man: Grievance

Close

Two men, a person from Milwaukee and one more from West Allis, have been billed in the capturing dying of a Milwaukee guy, in accordance to a felony grievance launched April 22.

Felix Ramos, 34, of Milwaukee, is charged with felony murder-armed theft. Joshua Notch, 38, of West Allis, faces prices of becoming occasion to the criminal offense.

If convicted, each could confront up to 55 years in jail.

In accordance to a grievance:

Notch, in a phone contact from jail, encouraged Ramos to commit the armed theft as a retaliation for situation that led to Notch being charged with fleeing an officer and recklessly endangering basic safety.

At 12:46 a.m. April 17, law enforcement acquired a contact about a shooting at an condominium in the 700 block of North 29th Avenue in Milwaukee.

When law enforcement arrived, they located the male sufferer, identified in the grievance as a lifelong buddy of Notch’s, inside of the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital but was pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m.

A girl in the condominium instructed police that Ramos, who was armed with a rifle, and an unidentified Hispanic male entered the apartment, and Ramos demanded money.

The girl stated the sufferer gave Ramos an mysterious volume of revenue, but Ramos demanded extra. When the target could not present much more, the lady mentioned she saw Ramos shoot the man just one time in the head.

About 8 hrs earlier, Notch experienced positioned a contact from the Milwaukee County Jail to a human being afterwards identified as Ramos. Notch was upset and told Ramos to “pay a visit” to the target and “take income from him,” by pressure, if necessary.

Notch was upset because a car he sold to the target led to Notch’s arrest, and he needed the person to pay out for his bail income.

Notch advised police that he had kept the vehicle’s registration in his personal title because his buddy, the victim, was “on the run” from legislation enforcement.

On April 12, Notch said he gained a text from the sufferer inquiring him to report the vehicle stolen. Notch reported he did, and that led to him acquiring arrested.

Notch is in custody and during his first court visual appearance Thursday, a $100,000 funds bond was set, in accordance to on the net court docket data.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ramos.

