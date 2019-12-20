Two injured in collision on County Road 2 between Cobourg and Port Hope – Peterborough

Loading...

Published on December 20, 2019 at 9:12 am

Updated December 20, 2019 at 9:19 am

Two people were hospitalized after a collision between Cobourg and Port Hope on Thursday evening – one with serious injuries.

According to the OPP, around 8:05 p.m. A minivan to the west and an SUV to the east collided on County Road 2 between Apple Orchard and Lovshin streets, about halfway between cities. OPP, Northumberland EMS and the Hamilton Township fire department responded to the scene.

In a serious collision on December 19 at 8:05 p.m., Cty Rd 2 between Apple Orchard Rd and Lovshin Rd west of #Cobourg was closed. Both drivers were taken to the local hospital with injuries, and one was later taken to Toronto by plane. Cty Rd 2 remains closed while the investigation continues. ^ Kj pic.twitter.com/S3pZ57qo9Z

– OPP Central (@OPP_CR) December 20, 2019

According to the OPP, both drivers were taken to the hospital. The van driver was later flown to a hospital near Toronto with serious injuries, OPP said.

On Friday morning, OPP said County Road 2 remains closed to the investigation.

