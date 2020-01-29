Two historic heritage battles in London end with opposite results

Nan Finlayson, left, who owns the house at 100 Stanley Street in London, holds her sign together with her supporters who want to prevent the city council from expropriating her country for widening the road and rebuilding the train underpass. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Two historic sights in the centers of long battles with the town hall met their fate on Tuesday evening: one will stay and one will go, the council decided.

A derelict barn was rescued from the demolition ball with a heritage mark for 247 Halls Mills Rd., Where the brakes were braked at every demolition of the Byron monument.

Seven kilometers away, on the corner of Stanley Street and Wharncliffe Road, a heritage home met a different fate. The Council unanimously voted to expropriate 100 Stanley St., one of the seven properties still needed for widening and repairing rail bridges on Wharncliffe Road South.

100 Stanley St.

Coun. Stephen Turner called the decision to expropriate the heritage house ‘heartbreaking’.

“The expropriation exercise is probably the most extreme exercise of power within the reach of a municipal government,” he said. “I keep making reservations when we do this.”

It is the end of the road for Nan Finlayson, whose connection to the old house led to a lengthy fight with the town hall when she vowed to stay in her house on that site despite an offer of half a million dollars to cross it.

Four other properties needed for the $ 39 million Wharncliffe project, which includes the rebuilding of the 95-year CN railway viaduct, have already been purchased by the town hall after negotiations with owners started in 2018.

Finlayson’s party was one of the seven properties for which the council approved expropriation on Tuesday. The widening of the road is a top priority for the town hall due to the bottleneck created by the rail bridge over Wharncliffe.

A depressed Finlayson said that she could still consider the offer to move her house if it could structurally resist the shift across the street.

“I’ll consider everything now. I don’t want to be homeless,” she said.

247 Halls Mills Rd.

The owners of the site of an old red barn in Byron were no longer impressed by the decisive 12-3 votes of the municipality to designate their land as heritage assets.

John and Ruth McLeod left town hall without pausing for reporters after their plans to build housing units on the site went up in smoke.

Mayor Ed Holder and aldermen Paul Van Meerbergen and Steve Hillier voted against saving the barn. Everyone else wanted a heritage name to stop the demolition.

The barn is a former coach house and warehouse for a wool mill that operated at the end of 1880 on Halls Mill Road.

The couple’s lawyer, Analee Baroudi, had urged the council to postpone its final decision to allow discussions with city staff after politicians in the council’s planning committee recommended protecting the old shed.

“This issue is understandably of great importance to my customers and can have huge financial implications,” Baroudi wrote.

In last week’s planning committee, John McLeod described a heritage designation for his property as “complete stupidity.” He had a demolition permit for the shed in 2008, but it was withdrawn after the shed stood a year later.

When he brought down the shed at the end of last year, neighbors intervened.

Debbie Park, who lives on Halls Mills Road, said she was “happy” with the municipality’s decision to save the shed Tuesday night.

“(We) have worked very hard to make people realize what actually happened with the shed. It is a beautiful historic building. Yes for us, “she said outside the council meeting.

Politicians struggled briefly with the heritage designation, when Van Meerbergen insisted on allowing the McLeods a short period to talk to staff, calling it a “reasonable request.”

“I think we should work with them and give them time.”

His motion was only supported by Coun. Michael van Holst.

