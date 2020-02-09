Two groups of Canadians come home after two evacuation from Wuhan on paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted on Friday afternoon that the second group had arrived on a Canadian flight in Trenton and would be subject to the same quarantine period.

Richard Fabic, the father of 15-month-old Chloe, hoped to accompany his daughter in quarantine on Friday.

Fabic, from Mississauga, Ont., Said that Ottawa had stretched out to ask him if he wanted to join his daughter.

“I said yes before they even finished the sentence,” said Fabic. “It’s very thoughtful, very thoughtful, I was really blown away by that option.”

The 14 days in quarantine will “bond time” with his daughter, Fabic said.

Fabic said his wife had mixed feelings about being isolated with Chloe because she wanted to be in there.

“I just want to spend time with my daughter and also help take care of her,” Fabic said.

The past few weeks have been stressful, he said, adding that he was excited about the prospect of the reunion.

His daughter has all the entertainment she needs in quarantine, Fabic said, but in case he planned to load his tablet full of movies and shows.

Champagne said Friday that the government is now focusing its attention on a second flight that it has chartered for more Canadians in Wuhan who have asked for help to leave. It is planned to leave on February 10 and arrive the next day at CFB Trenton.

“It’s very good that we have a little time in between,” said Champagne in Ottawa.

“Because it really allows us to make sure that we get in touch with every family, ensure that everyone who wants to come on board can get his name on the manifest, ensure that we can carry out the logistics on site to ensure that they can go to the airport, “he said.

About 11 million people are currently in quarantine in the central Chinese city, where the corona virus is thought to have originated.

Myriam Larouche, a Canadian student who was studying in Wuhan, said she was relieved to be back home after a long trial that felt longer in another country.

“I think I’m going to sleep for 20 consecutive hours,” Larouche said after arriving in Vancouver, adding that the past few days have been stressful.

Health authorities have so far documented five confirmed cases of the new corona virus in Canada and say that quarantine is necessary to ensure that the virus does not spread.

The government also oversees the well-being of 285 Canadians quarantined on two cruise ships off the coast of Japan and Hong Kong.

There are seven Canadians with confirmed cases of the corona virus contracted aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in the port city of Yokohama, just outside of Tokyo. These patients were taken to Japanese hospitals for treatment and monitoring.

The new coronavirus has spread to more than 34,500 people and killed 722 worldwide, with the highest concentration of cases in Hubei province in China.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

– With files from Hina Alam in Vancouver and Laura Osman in Ottawa

Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press