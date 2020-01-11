Two GM engineers arrested for street racing with C8 corvettes

Loading...

Photo: Chevrolet

Two General Motors employees were jailed earlier this week after being blown up by the Kentucky State Police for street racing with C8 Corvette test vehicles. The incident involving two company-owned Corvettes that you can’t even buy happened last Wednesday in Bowling Green, Kentucky, home of the Corvette manufacturing facility.

According to a report by Automobile, Alexander Thim and Mark Derkatz were arrested for ruthless driving, racing motor vehicles on public roads, and exceeding the top speed of 45 mph by driving at least 71 mph. It is not known how fast the cars drove, only that they were at least 40 km / h above the speed limit, which is the threshold for a court hearing and possible license ban in Kentucky.

According to LinkedIn profiles, Thim is an analysis engineer and Derkatz is an electrical engineer. Your current employment status is unknown, but my money is being fired at hella. The Corvettes were towed and picked up by “the owner” the next day. I suspect this was a very annoying fleet manager.

In a statement to Automobile, GM said: “We are aware of an incident with our test vehicles and are currently investigating it,” adding: “Safety remains a top priority at General Motors. We currently have no further comment. “

Engineers are supposed to be smart people, but I’m the first to admit that sometimes we’re a bit tight. However, this seems to be a stupidity of the next level. Remember children: when you run street races, you are stupid and bad. If you do this in a company test vehicle, you are irresponsible and likely to be unemployed.