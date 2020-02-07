Two Florida Air Force bases will be renamed Space Force next month

Two air force facilities on the Space Coast in central Florida will soon be called Space Force.

According to a Florida Today report, both Patrick Air Force Base and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Brevard County will change their names to reflect the recent change in status as a designated Space Force facility.

Patrick Air Force Base between Satellite Beach and Cocoa Beach is home to the 45th Space Wing, which supports launches from Cape Canaveral AFS and Kennedy Space Center.

The name change will come within the next 30 days, according to the 45h Space Wing Commander Brig. General Douglas Schiess, of whom Florida Today reported, said, “The names of the two bases will change. If this happens, we will likely be one of the first, if not the first, to do so.”

The new names would change to Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida Today.

They were selected as part of the Space Force’s creation in December with several other air force bases across the country that became reality when President Donald Trump signed the 2020 national defense approval law.

The 45th Airmen are now among the 16,000 active military and civilian members of the space force. They remained dressed in Air Force uniforms with Air Force logos, but previous announcements said they would change within 18 months of the Space Force’s creation.

Patrick and Canaveral join Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and Buckley AFB, Perterson AFB, and Schriever AFB, Colorado, as redesignated Space Force bases.

The U.S. Space Force is currently led by General Jay Raymond of the Air Force, who is the head of the Air Force Space Command and the US Space Command. Over time, a chief of space forces will be confirmed by the Senate.

Read more at FloridaToday.com.

—

© 2020 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Florida). Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.