Two extra men have no advantage for Penguins in loss for Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. – There are no machines in this game, no guarantees that everything will go as expected.

Yet you may be forgiven for believing that giving the Penguins – with all the world class talent on their payroll – an extended 5-in-3 power game is likely to deliver a goal.

That makes perfect sense.

And totally inaccurate, as was proved again in the middle of the third period of their 4-2 loss against Tampa Bay in Amalie Arena on Thursday evening.

The Penguins followed the Lightning, 3-2, then defender Michail Sergachev was penalized for high-sticking Patric Hornqvist at 10:55.

That gave the Penguins – who were 0-for-9 with the extra man during the previous five-plus periods – a pretty good chance to save at least one point by getting the goal that the game could have extended.

And when lightning progresses Alex Killorn sailed a puck over the glass only 26 seconds later, the Penguins had a 94-second advantage for two people.

Under the circumstances it had to be a Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper’s worst nightmare.

Of course given Mike Sullivan knowledge of how his team has fared during the last two seasons during 5-against-3s, he might have been.

If so, give Sullivan a nod, making this the only decision that went to the Penguins this night.

Because during those 94 seconds they got one – count it, one – shot at goal and were never particularly threatening to flurry around Andrei Vasilevskyis crease when Sergechev’s minor settled.

Oh sure, Bryan Rust shoot a shot from the right goal post – “If that’s an inch (to the left), it’s a goal and the whole game is different,” he said – during that series, but for the majority of their time with two extra men , actually getting a puck past Vasilevskyi seemed at best a secondary concern.

Too bad for the Penguins that they couldn’t get a tangible reward for passing on the puck as if they were trying to set up a three-point jumpshot.

“I think we’re stagnating a bit,” Sullivan said. “If you ask me if there is anything that I think we can do better, it is just creating a little more exercise, a little more cheating.”

The Penguins do not surpass anything new – that has been a franchise specialty for almost the last few decades – but it certainly helps to explain why since the beginning of 2018-19 they have only converted two of the 12 two-man season benefits, a series of 135 games.

That is a 16.7 percent success rate when they have two more skaters than their opponent; if they have a conventional 5-in-4 power play during the same period, the Penguins are 78-out-359, which is 21.7 percent.

Their consistent failure to exploit two-man benefits is always irritating, but it was also remarkably expensive in this game, because a goal when they were two could have had a profound impact on the outcome.

Instead, that 5-in-3 just became the newest entry in their logbook with wasted benefits for two people.

“We need to learn how to respond better,” said Rust.

He might be working on that.

Although those 5-in-3 – and 0-out-3 of the Penguins on regular power shows – cost Sullivan and his assistants some sleep, their night would probably have been even more restless if they hadn’t ‘got it encouraging news about defenseman John Marino who apparently was not badly injured after one Steven Stamkos shot hit him on the left side of the face late in regulation.

Marino went to the dressing room and did not return, but Sullivan said “we think he will be fine” and a source then said that an unspecified number of stitches was the only treatment that required his injury.

Marino happened to have reduced the lead from Tampa Bay to 3-2 earlier in the third period, as he took a feed from Evgeni Malkin and defeat Vasilevskyi from the inside edge of the right circle for his fifth of the season.

That came so close to the Penguins after Sergachev and Stamkos put Tampa Bay ahead 2-0 in the opening period, apart from a 32 second stretch in the second period. That was after Malkin made it 2-1 and before Anthony Cirelli scored what turned out to be the game winner to replace the Lightning with two.

While the wasted 5-in-3 probably cost the Penguins at least one point, the Lightning’s victory actually had its roots in the first period, when Tampa Bay dominated the game for most of the last 10 minutes.

“We were a bit behind,” Sidney Crosby said. “They play a fast game. We have given them some time and space, and they have used it.”

The Lightning also benefited from a bit of luck, as Sergachev’s shot would probably not have escaped Matt Murray if it had not deviated from the shaft Sam Lafferty’s stick and dropped so that it bounced between Murray’s legs.

“It’s just one of those bounces that happens sometimes,” Murray said. “I have to do my best to save there.”

Goaltending, however, did not cost the Penguins this game. Murray fell victim to a deftly executed 2-on-1 who culminated in Stamkos’s goal and was beaten on the short side by Cirelli during another strange break, but he refused an escape by Braydon Coburn and thwarted various other rushes in which Tampa Bay had a head start in manpower.

They could have perished as game savers if the Penguins could have turned that extended advantage for two men into their third goal.

Instead, as has often been the case since the start of the 2018-19 season, they did not get anything out of their last 5-in-3 except frustration.

“They are usually important times in games,” Crosby said. “They are often the difference between winning and losing games.”

It certainly seemed to be Thursday.

