Two epic ultra realistic The Witcher Diorama will leave you stunned

The Witcher is all the rage and if there is anything new to do with the franchise, the internet will go crazy! Two YouTube accounts have released two separate dioramas designed after The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Both dioramas show the best of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and if you’ve tried to do a diorama before, you know it’s very difficult. Both dioramas are absolutely stunning and so detailed that it’s incredible. If you are a fan of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and would like to support these YouTubers, you should watch the videos and “like” them!

Check out the epic ultra-realistic dioramas for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0tBJ2Xeabc (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21ddQphUhoE (/ embed)

In related news, Henry Cavill confirmed in an Instagram video the news that pre-production for season two will begin shortly. Cavill is pleased that the fans enjoyed the first season and that the fans can expect further updates of the production here on his Instagram. It’s a very quick turnaround and the team here at Gameranx couldn’t be happier since we loved the first season. Learn more about The Witcher’s second season here!

Source: YouTube, (2) via Twinfinte