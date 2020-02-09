Two dozen U.S. Marines were fired for allegedly participating in drug crimes and border trafficking

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Two dozen U.S. marines were released and at least one of them was sentenced to imprisonment after investigating their involvement in human smuggling and drug problems, a marine spokesman told Military.com.

According to the spokesman for Military.com, the marines of the 1st California Marine Division were punished in different ways, from administrative to judicial measures

One marine has been sentenced to 18 months in a military prison, and another marine is currently awaiting a general war trial, the most difficult type of military trial, Military.com reported. Nine marines who were brought before a court martial pleaded guilty and were released.

None of the 24 fired members have been fired honorably, and at least two of them have been fired for misconduct, a Marines spokesman told Military.com

The investigation into the battalion’s members began last year when border guards arrested Lance Cpls. According to the report, Byron Darnell Law II and David Javier Salazar-Quintero are approximately seven miles from the US-Mexico border. The officers found that the Marines carried three undocumented immigrants.

The initial arrests are believed to have led officials to learn about the other drug and trafficking-related crimes that the 24 Marines are ultimately accused of.

The police also arrested Francisco Saul Rojas-Hernandez after several marines told the authorities that the man arrested in San Diego, California had orchestrated the smuggling and paid the marines for trafficking in the United States.

According to a February 5 report by the San Diego Union Tribune, prosecutors filed a conspiracy suit against Rojas-Hernandez, alleging that he conspired to recruit members of the Marines and other U.S. citizens for the transportation of people the U.S. / Medico had just illegally crossed the San Diego border.

According to the Union Tribune, seven other US citizens arrested for the transportation of illegally entered people named “Rojas” as the person who organized the operation.

As Military.com had previously reported, prosecutors had dropped most drug and trafficking charges against the two dozen Marines who had been released for days after a military court ruled that they were outside their Pendleton camp, which the San Diego Union has been arrested -Tribune said before their 800-strong battalion occurred, was unlawful. The majority of the accused and released were faced with an administrative measure outside the military judicial system.

More from Business Insider:

