Two cruise ships that have been quarantined in Asia have been stranded more than 6,000 times when the coronavirus broke out

Originally published: 05 FEB 20 04:00 ET

UPDATED: 05 FEB 20 23:09 ET

By Joshua Berlinger, Sandi Sidhu and Junko Ogura, CNN

(CNN) – More than 6,000 people are quarantined on two cruise ships off Hong Kong and Japan due to concerns that passengers and crew have been accidentally exposed to the Wuhan corona virus by infected passengers.

Health checks are carried out on board both ships, and those with suspicious symptoms are tested for the virus, which has spread quickly across mainland China and beyond.

Concerns about a possible infection among thousands of passengers at sea make cruise ships susceptible to viral diseases such as the corona virus. The threat also raises questions about the sustainability of Asia’s booming leisure cruise industry, which makes older people one of its most loyal customers.

Older people are particularly vulnerable to the Wuhan coronavirus – according to China’s National Health Commission, 80% of all deaths in mainland China on Tuesday were older than 60 years.

The Diamond Princess is anchored off the coast of Yokohama near Tokyo. 1,045 crew members and 2,666 passengers, including 428 Americans, are on board. The second ship, the World Dream, moored at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong with more than 3,600 passengers and crew, the city’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

By Wednesday evening, 33 people on board the ship said they had developed symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections. Three of them had a fever and were taken to the hospital “for isolation and treatment”.

The tests for 32 crew members were negative and the last test is still pending, the authorities said.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has killed more than 560 people and infected over 28,000 – the vast majority in China. Outside of mainland China, it has spread to over 25 countries and territories, killing two people.

Cruise companies around the world have vowed to take additional measures to protect their customers from infection. Several passengers who have been to mainland China in the past 14 days are blocked.

Royal Caribbean has canceled eight cruises outside of China by early March and will “deny boarding to people who have traveled to, from or through mainland China or Hong Kong in the past 15 days”. It offers full refunds to these people, the company said in a statement. Health checks are also carried out for all passport holders in China or Hong Kong, as well as for guests who report feeling unwell or have flu-like symptoms.

14 days on board

According to the Japanese Ministry of Health, 20 people on board the Diamond Princess were infected.

Cruise operator Princess Cruises said the infected passengers included three Americans, two Australians, seven Japanese, one from Taiwan, two Canadians, one New Zealander, and three Hong Kongers. A Filipino crew member was also sick, the statement said.

The rest of the passengers on board will be quarantined for at least 14 days, “as mandated by the Department of Health,” the cruise company’s statement said.

The cases were exposed after doctors went from room to room to check the temperature and condition of guests, the Japanese Ministry of Health said in a statement. Those who showed symptoms were subjected to further tests.

During the test, more passengers than expected had to be temporarily quarantined. More than 100 test results are still pending. The company also said the first phase of screening all passengers on board has been completed.

Spencer Fehrenbacher, a traveler on the ship, told CNN he had been tested because he complained of a sore throat and fever last week.

Fehrenbacher, an American citizen who lives in Tianjin, China and has a master’s degree there, said he was in a good mood. He is on a cruise with his roommate from Tianjin and two other friends.

“The Princess crew has provided incredible support and communication so far,” he said. “They provide free internet to everyone on board to ensure that everyone can communicate with family and friends.”

Due to the proximity of passengers and ships, ships are considered to be particularly at risk. Researchers still don’t know exactly how the coronavirus spreads and how contagious it is.

Chinese officials had previously said that patients can be contagious even if they have no symptoms. An early study of the asymptomatic transmission of the virus, published last week in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, appears to confirm the Chinese health authorities’ assessment.

But now public health officials say the report could be flawed. Interviews with the Chinese patient at the center of the study showed that she actually had mild, non-specific symptoms.

An important factor that remains to be determined is whether Wuhan coronavirus such as norovirus and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) spread via the fecal-oral route, Dr. John Nicholls, clinical professor of pathology at the University of Hong Kong.

Norovirus is an infectious gastric disease that causes vomiting and diarrhea, which is notorious for infecting cruise ship passengers.

Viruses like the norovirus spread so quickly on cruises because “there are so many people in a crowded area who share areas and touch places,” said Nicholls.

Waiting in Victoria Harbor

As a precaution, the World Dream will be held in Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong after three former passengers who went on a World Dream cruise to Vietnam from January 19 to 24 were found to be positive for the corona virus. said in a statement.

The more than 4,000 passengers on this trip disembarked at two stops in Nansha in southern China and Hong Kong on January 24 after the cruise to Vietnam, the Hong Kong Ministry of Health said on Wednesday at a press conference.

Dream Cruises said it will try to contact all passengers who participated in the cruise from January 19-24 to inform them of the situation and remind them to seek professional medical help from their local disease control centers and to seek prevention or health authorities Symptoms occur or if they have any questions. “

However, the crew from that trip stayed up and the World Dream then picked up another group of passengers before arriving in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning, the Hong Kong authorities said.

The current group of passengers got on a different itinerary, but the exact stops are unclear. Dream Cruises and its parent company Genting Hong Kong did not answer CNN’s calls and emails for clarification. The authorities in Hong Kong said that there are currently more than 1,800 passengers and 1,800 crew members on board.

The Hong Kong Health Department said that around 30 crew members felt sick on Wednesday, but were all in a stable condition. Three who reported fever are isolated in a Hong Kong hospital for further testing.

