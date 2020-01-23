Two cities were closed, disrupting millions of travel plans

By Helen Regan, James Griffiths and David Culver, CNN

(CNN) – Authorities in China have partially blocked transportation to and from downtown Wuhan and nearby Huanggang, disrupting millions of travel plans for the lunar new year as part of efforts to curb a fatal coronavirus outbreak ,

The Chinese government’s ban revealed that seven of the 17 people who died from the Wuhan coronavirus had no pre-existing conditions before the illness.

Wuhan – Ground Zero for the pneumonia virus – has “temporarily” closed its airport and train stations for departing passengers on Thursday. All public transport in the city with 11 million inhabitants has also been suspended until further notice.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, traffic authorities started shutting down some of the major highways leaving Wuhan on Thursday afternoon.

Face masks are now mandatory in all public places in the city, including hotels, restaurants, parks, cafes and shopping centers.

“People who do not comply with the requirements are treated by the authorities in accordance with their respective duties and laws,” said a statement from the Wuhan city government on Wednesday.

The authorities in Huanggang, about 80 kilometers east of Wuhan, announced a series of similar measures that should cut the city off at midnight local time (Thursday, 11:00 a.m.CET).

Government officials said in a statement that the city’s subway and train stations will close a government newspaper, according to a report in the People’s Newspaper. According to People’s Daily, all of the city’s theaters, internet cafes, and public cultural, tourist, and entertainment venues will also shut down.

Hundreds of thousands of people are likely to be affected. The entire administrative area of ​​Huanggang has 7.5 million inhabitants, but People’s Daily reported that the closure only applies to the urban area, which only makes up part of the total population.

There was an unusual hustle and bustle at the Wuhan train stations early Thursday morning when passengers – mostly with face masks – left the city before the blockade started. You could see the families unloading and hurrying their cars to get in rows that were already outside the doors.

At Hankou station in Wuhan, one of the country’s busiest high-speed trains, officials with heat detectors searched for possible fevers while dozens of passengers went through security checks. Inside, the crowds stood close together as they waited for trains from the city.

The mass exodus was received with anger by many users of the Weibo microblogging platform.

“Wuhan people, get out of Shanghai,” wrote one person. “Don’t sneak in and spread chaos.”

Others shared their fear of the virus and warning warnings. “Don’t panic and don’t try to go out,” said one person.

Another person had considered escaping from Wuhan. “I was thinking about my parents and children – if I bring them with me, where can we escape?”

The decision to stop trains and planes to and from Wuhan was made shortly before the start of the new lunar year on January 25 amid the world’s largest human migration. Hundreds of millions of people visit families and travel in China or throughout Asia.

Wuhan is one of the most important cities in China. It lies at the confluence of the Yangtze River and its largest tributary, the Han, and is considered the political and economic capital of central China.

For those who stay in the city, there is a feeling of unrest. Jan Renders, a 29-year-old PhD student in Wuhan, told CNN that many stores have closed due to the New Year holidays. He said he could buy enough food for at least a week.

“But of course people are not sure that business will soon return to normal,” he said.

Another man in Wuhan sent CNN a photo into a grocery store on Thursday morning that showed several empty shelves. The man who could not be identified said that most of the food was sold out.

Wuhan’s new coronavirus pneumonia squad, a crisis management group, said in a statement that Wuhan had sufficient supplies and supplies of food, medical supplies and goods.

“There is no need for the general public in the city to panic or hoard to avoid unnecessary waste,” the command said.

The extent of the challenges facing the authorities responsible for implementing the blockade is immense. For comparison: The block closes all traffic connections for a city that is more than three times the size of Chicago, two days before Christmas.

“Chinese New Year is the most important festival for Chinese people. And many of the mobile population come from rural China to work in Wuhan, and now ask them not to go to see their relatives, which is difficult.” Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, a leading microbiologist, told CNN.

Yuen was part of a group of high-level experts who visited Wuhan earlier this week and recommended on Sunday that the Chinese government should stop travelers to and from Wuhan.

“It has to be done,” he said. “If you allow people to leave Wuhan, especially those who have symptoms, the number of cases exported will continue to increase, and that’s not a good thing for overall outbreak control.”

“Government policies on the mainland now stipulate that no one should leave Wuhan and no one should come to Wuhan,” he continued.

The Chinese health authorities said on Thursday that at least 598 cases of Wuhan Coronavirushad have been confirmed. Seventeen people have died since the contagion was discovered in December, with all of these deaths in Hubei, the central Chinese province whose capital is Wuhan.

Among the dead are 13 men and four women aged 48 to 89. According to the government, the period from symptoms to death is in most cases between 10 days and three weeks.

Cases of the virus have now been reported in almost all Chinese provinces. Two cases were confirmed in Macau and two suspected cases were reported in Hong Kong. The self-governing island of Taiwan has also confirmed a case of the corona virus.

Outside of China, officials in Washington State said Tuesday that a man in his 30s was the first confirmed case on U.S. soil. A total of six cases were reported in South Korea, Thailand and Japan.

However, the true extent of the Wuhan coronavirus is unclear, and official numbers may be underestimated because mild symptoms and moderate delayed cases are likely to have gone undetected, according to a team of scientists.

Imperial College London scientists estimate that around 4,000 people were infected in Wuhan city alone by January 18.

What we know about the virus

Officially referred to as a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the contagion belongs to the same infection family as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and respiratory syndrome in the Middle East (MERS). SARS infected 8,000 people and caused 774 deaths in 2002 and 2003.

Corona viruses are transmitted by animals and humans, and the Wuhan strain has been linked to a city market selling seafood and live animals, including wildlife. The corona virus that causes SARS has been attributed to the civet, a wild animal that is considered a delicacy in parts of China and has been sold in similar markets.

Chinese health officials said the virus’s transmission from person to person has been confirmed, increasing the likelihood of it spreading. In one case, 14 doctors and nurses who operated on a patient who was not infected with the virus were infected with it, which indicates that it is relatively easy to spread.

The disease is mainly “transmitted through the respiratory tract,” said Li Bin, China’s national health commissioner, on Wednesday, adding that “there is a possibility of a virus mutation and further spread of the disease.”

Li said that Wuhan and Hubei provincial authorities should tighten regulation of farmers’ markets and wildlife. He also urged the public to avoid crowds and minimize large gatherings.

China announced on Tuesday that it will introduce Class A prevention and control measures, typically used in severe outbreaks such as plague and cholera. The label has given health authorities extensive powers to block affected areas and to quarantine patients.

China already used such measures in 2009 to combat an H1N1 outbreak and introduced mandatory quarantine for anyone who had “close contact” with an infected person, including foreigners who came to the country from areas where H1N1 Outbreaks had been reported.

International containment efforts

While the authorities are trying to slow the spread of the Wuhan corona virus, containment measures are being taken in many transport hubs.

Airports around the world are increasingly screening and introducing new quarantine procedures, including at major airports in the United States, Thailand, Singapore and Australia.

The Hong Kong Mass Transit Railway (MTR) has stopped selling high-speed train tickets to and from Wuhan, according to its PR manager Dobie Yam.

Several countries, including the UK and Japan, have advised against all non-essential trips to Wuhan.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet classified the virus as an “emergency for public health of international interest”, which could deserve a coordinated global response.

The organization’s emergency committee met in Geneva on Wednesday, but decided that more information was needed to explain the status of the outbreak and what recommendations should be made in this regard. The matter is expected to be taken up again on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a senior State Department official said the United States is concerned about the transparency of the Wuhan corona virus within the Chinese government.

“I think the concern you see both in China and internationally reflects what we have seen in the past. 2003 was SARS and a number of issues where the government was slow to respond due to embarrassment or making things look worse than they are. And this reluctance to react quickly does not give the global community a sure feeling that this is being done in China, “said the official.

