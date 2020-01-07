Two children shot dead after throwing snowballs at passing vehicle

Loading...

Two children were killed after police said they had thrown snowballs at a passing car. Investigators say 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were injured in non-life-threatening gunshots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Saturday and taken to hospital for treatment in good health. Police said the two victims were with a group of children throwing snowballs at passing vehicles, a snowball hit a white Toyota and police said the driver then shot the children , striking Investigators do not have a better description of the car. A description of the driver has not been published. Neighbor Ravell Davis said he hit the ground when he heard the gunfire. and my wife, we had six children. We in the kitchen suddenly hear all these noisy booms, so I told everyone to come down, “he said. Another neighbor described hearing up to five shots fire.” It’s bad. You know, it’s ridiculous when you look outside and the front and side of your house are taped. This is getting really crazy now, “said Davis. Officers searched for a home surveillance video of the shooting Monday at the housing authority’s office. So far, no arrests have been made. No further details has not been disclosed.

