Two Casperites conclude Cowboy football career on New Years Eve

Loading...

Logan Wilson, left, and Josh Harshman. (UW photos)

CASPER, Wyo. – Two Casperites will prepare for the last game of their careers as Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl on New Years Eve.

Linebacker Logan Wilson and senior tight end Josh Harshman were among the captains of the University of Wyoming Cowboys football team this season.

They will end their time playing for UW against the Georgia State Panthers. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The article continues below …

Wilson and Harshman grew up in Casper by going together to Oregon Trail Elementary School and wearing orange and black for the Mustangs football team at Natrona County High School.

Both were born in 1996. Wilson, who has garnered a number of accolades this season, specializes in kinesiology and health promotion.

He was named "First Team All-American" by Pro Football Focus. Wilson has made 90 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble and a sack so far this season.

During his Cowboy career, he made 414 tackles, 10 interceptions, forced four fumbles, recovered four fumbles and made seven sacks.

Harshman has made 13 receptions for 183 yards this season and scored two touchdowns.

During his career, he has completed 42 passes for 505 yards and three touchdown passes.

Harshman specializes in physiology.