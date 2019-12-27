Two car accidents near the resource center pose safety concerns

Loading...

SOUTH SALT LAKE – After the second major car accident in a month that involved someone believed to be homeless, a South Salt Lake councilor asks what can be done to improve safety in the area.

Corey Thomas said he had been advocating to improve crosswalks in South Salt Lake since taking office two years ago, and the two recent accidents a few blocks from the new homeless resource center caught his attention.

"I think there is a slightly higher trend with a resource center than what happens with the pedestrian traffic it brings," Thomas said Thursday. "I will do everything I can to help improve that situation so that others feel safe."

South Salt Lake City Councilwoman Corey Thomas said during an interview on Thursday, December 26, 2019 that she will do everything possible to help improve the situation after two recent car accidents a few blocks from the new resource center for people without home.

Ray Boone, Deseret News

On Wednesday night, a man in a wheelchair was seriously injured when a truck hit him on the road near 3400 south and 300 west.

Gary Keller, executive officer of the South Salt Lake Police Department, said Thursday that the man seemed homeless.

On November 26, police said a seemingly homeless man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross 3300 south in the middle of a block near the resource center.

At that time, Keller commented on visibility in the area.

"In the middle of the block, it is almost impossible in low light to see someone, even in bright clothes," Keller said that night.

Thomas said the city has already had talks with the Utah Department of Transportation about the possibility of installing a crosswalk at 3300 South near 1000 West, and expressed confidence that something can be done soon.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason said the department was working with the city to address the issues.

Thomas said he was sad about the crashes and expected everyone on the roads to be careful in the future.

"I think everyone, pedestrians and drivers, should only pay attention," Thomas said. "We cannot allow it to happen again."