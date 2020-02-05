Two Canadians aboard a Japanese cruise ship test positive for new corona virus | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“The health and safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority,” the company said. “We continue to work closely with the Japanese Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures while ensuring the comfort of our guests.”

The ship with 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members was quarantined in Yokohama after a confirmed outbreak of the new corona virus on Tuesday.

The first phase of health screening of all guests and crew aboard Diamond Princess confirmed the first 10 cases of the virus. None of these were Canadian.

Later on Wednesday, health workers in the port city of Yokohama said 10 people were still sick from the virus. They are transferred to nearby hospitals for further testing and treatment, bringing the total caseload to 20.

The cruise line says the first 10 infected cases included two Australians, three Japanese, three people from Hong Kong and one from the United States, as well as a Filipino crew member.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says that the Canadian mission in Tokyo has been in contact with Canadian passengers on the ship to offer them consular assistance and that the government will look to the cruise company to repatriate them when quarantine is complete.

The positive cases were covered from head to toe by large, white sheets and were led by gloves and masked officials to coast guard ships to be brought ashore and transported to local hospitals.

The ship will remain in quarantine in Yokohama for 14 days, says Princess Cruises.

The cruise line says it will continue to cooperate fully with and follow the instructions of the global medical authorities and the Japanese government.

It says it will also cancel the next two Diamond Princess cruises leaving Yokohama on February 4 and 12.

Japan, which has reported 45 cases, stepped up quarantine measures after officials were criticized last week for allowing two evacuees from Wuhan to leave early from a hotel where they were placed in quarantine.

From Saturday, Japan banned the entry of foreigners who have visited the Hubei province in the last 14 days.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people worldwide with 490 reported deaths in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the disease.

More than 1,800 people on another cruise ship were screened in Hong Kong after three passengers had detected the virus on an earlier voyage.

– With files from The Associated Press.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

The Canadian press