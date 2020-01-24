Two boys rescued after falling through the ice into the Taunton River

Two teens who fell through the ice into the Taunton River are expected to do well after being rescued by three good Samaritans and four Taunton police, Taunton Police and Fire Services said in Thursday a joint press release. the boys fell through the ice around 2:00 p.m. Thursday, the Taunton Gazette reported that a resident of Kevin Boss, 54, was driving around County and Ingell streets when he noticed the two boys in the river. One of the boys was trying to swim to shore while the other was struggling to stay afloat, ” the statement said, and Boss stopped and grabbed a rope from the vehicle. At the same time, two Taunton school department employees, assistant storekeeper Nick DaCosta and community animator Lynne Farina, also saw the boys and both parked their vehicles to help. Shortly thereafter, Taunton police officer Daniel Williams, Constable Matt Travers, Constable Brendan Canary and Captain Daniel McCabe arrived at the scene. The seven adults used the rope to pull the boys to the ground The Taunton Fire Department responded quickly to the scene and transported the boys by ambulance to Morton Hospital for assessment, the statement said. The boys are believed to have been in the water for approximately five minutes. Police chief Walsh would like to commend the efforts of his officers and the good Samaritans who helped keep the boys safe. “It was a fantastic job by the people who stopped and our officers who helped get these boys out of the water quickly,” said Chief Walsh. “Fortunately, it looks like the boys are fine.” Bradshaw firefighters echoed Chief Walsh’s feelings and also warned that it is never safe to walk on thin ice. “Fortunately, these boys were not seriously injured and the people who stopped helping should be seen as a hero, “said Chief Bradshaw. “Although temperatures have been cold recently, it is not long enough to be able to walk, skate or fish safely in Taunton.” Generally, the Taunton Fire Department does not certify whether bodies of water are sure. to be used for recreational purposes. Those who choose to go out on the ice should stay away from any ice in the open water area, running water, or where the ice appears to be melting or thin.

