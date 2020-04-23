Two arrested in drug-related taking pictures at Woods Cross parking lot

WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross law enforcement have arrested two individuals wanted in link with a capturing in a parking whole lot a week ago that hurt two other individuals.

Jose Delarosa, 30, of Midvale, and a 17-calendar year-outdated boy had been both equally arrested Wednesday night time for investigation of 4 counts of tried murder, aggravated theft, 10 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a limited individual, and contributing to the delinquency of a insignificant.

The juvenile, whose identify was not right away produced, was booked into the Farmington Bay Youth Detention Middle. Delarosa was booked into the Davis County Jail.

On April 14, Delarosa and the juvenile drove to the Smith’s Food stuff and Drug parking great deal, 614 W. 2600 South, with the intent to promote cannabis, according to a law enforcement affidavit. Two persons entered the vehicle to get prescription drugs, police say.

Delarosa held a gun to the to start with victim’s head “and demanded he empty his pockets as the juvenile emerged from the cargo area and grabbed sufferer 2,” in accordance to the affidavit,

The two victims acquired out of the motor vehicle and received into a combat with Delarosa and the 17-year-old. The victims then obtained into their individual vehicle, exactly where two some others were being waiting. As the four victims started out to push off, “Jose instructed the juvenile to shoot them and the juvenile fired no less than 10 photographs at the automobile, hanging two of the victims. The victims transported themselves to the clinic and had been treated for” injuries not regarded as to be everyday living-threatening, the affidavit states.

One particular man or woman was shot in the leg and the other in the arm, according to law enforcement.

Police say Delarosa was arrested for investigation of four counts of tried murder simply because he “instructed a juvenile to commit a perilous act that put the life of 4 persons in jeopardy.

“Jose is criminally responsible for the crimes the juvenile fully commited as he facilitated and instructed the juvenile to interact in the conduct,” law enforcement wrote.

Delarosa is a documented gang member who “has demonstrated he is a considerable risk to the local community,” the affidavit says.