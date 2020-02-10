Two American soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified

Two US employees were killed and six others injured after an attack on a joint US-Afghan operation in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, the US military said in a statement. The Ministry of Defense identified Sunday the two soldiers who died of wounds sustained during combat operations as Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, from San Antonio, Texas, and Sgt. 1st class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, from Las Cruces, New Mexico. Both men were assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The military said the incident was being investigated and injured members of the service in the attack were receiving medical treatment at a US facility. Current reports indicate that a person in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined US and Afghan troops with a machine gun at the Sherzad district center, said Colonel Sonny Leggett, spokesman for US troops in Afghanistan. “We are still collecting information and the cause or motive behind the attack is currently unknown. The incident is being investigated,” Leggett said, according to the statement. The US Army did not determine whether the attack was an Afghan soldier or someone wearing a military uniform, an American official told CNN. The Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement released Sunday that an Afghan soldier was also killed in the attack on the joint US-Afghan operation. The US Army has not confirmed Afghan death. “Unfortunately, as a result, one brave ANA member was tortured and three brave members injured; and two brave resolute support members lost their lives and six brave members were injured,” the Afghan defense ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that attacks such as these “have no negative effects on friendship and the spirit of cooperation and between the ANDSF and the US forces. We will continue to fight terrorism together.” Group commander of the 7th Special Forces John W. Sannes said in a statement on Sunday that Gutierrez was “a fighter who illustrated selfless service and a dedication to the mission, both values ​​that we embody.” “Our priority now is to take care of his family and teammates, we will provide the best possible care during these difficult times,” he added. Between 12,000 and 13,000 US troops are currently serving in Afghanistan to combat terrorist groups and assist local troops. The Trump administration is weighing even more significant troop reductions in Afghanistan, despite a record large number of Taliban attacks in the country last year and other anti-government groups.

