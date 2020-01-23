Two accused of transporting meth, heroin from Denver

CASPER, Wyo. – Two women were arrested in Natrona County.

According to documents filed with the Natrona County Circuit Court, 30-year-old Shanell Gangwish is charged with conspiracy to own marijuana for conspiring to supply methamphetamine, possession of powdered methamphetamine, criminal possession of heroin in liquid form, and an offense.

26-year-old Vanessa Lovato is charged, including two property charges with the intent to deliver, attempted conspiracy, conspiracy, meth possession, and two charges related to possession of a controlled substance.

Article below …

According to the affidavits filed by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation for women, agents began investigations into the women in December 2019.

The agents said they had received information from several sources that Gangwish and Lovato had traveled to the Denver, Colorado area to buy methamphetamine and redistribute it in Natrona County.

The affidavit refers to several Facebook messages the search warrants the agents received to discuss methamphetamine sales and travel to Denver to buy meth and heroin.

A search warrant was also issued for a vehicle that investigators believed to be used in travel.

The vehicle was overhauled on January 20, 2020 at approximately 1:30 p.m. by the Wyoming Highway Patrol near Milepost 177 of Interstate 25 in Natrona County.

The vehicle was then searched and items were found, including a syringe loaded with suspected heroin, a suspected THC vape pen, a container with suspected THC wax, a “blunt” one with suspected marijuana, and several containers with suspected methamphetamine.

According to the investigators, the suspect meth weighed approximately 23.1 grams without packaging.

A container with suspected heroin was also found, the contents of which weighed approximately 3.2 g without packaging.

During an interview, one of the suspects informed investigators that the couple had traveled to Denver and bought methamphetamine and heroin. The suspect also said they have been doing this since fall 2019.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Natrona County Detention Center without incident.

Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Natrona District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.