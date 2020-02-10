Two accused after 27-year-old being shot in Robeson County

RED SPRING, NC (WBTW) – According to a study by Robeson County Sheriff’s office, two people were charged after a shooting that sent a 27-year-old to the hospital on Friday.

Deputies responded on Friday night at around 5:48 am to a person who had been shot on the 1500 block of Buies Mills Road in Red Springs, a departmental press release said.

There they found a 27-year shot in the arm and chest after what the release calls a “confrontation with a couple” on Buie-Philadephius Road.

The victim was taken to the Southeast Medical Center and treated for his injuries.

Kevin Brooks, 42 and Donelia Bryant, 37, both from Red Spring, were arrested in their home by investigators, the release said.

Brooks and Bryant are accused of criminal conspiracy, a weapon in an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by aiming a gun, and injury to personal property, according to the sheriff’s office.

They were both taken to the Robeson County detention center. Brooks set a $ 280,000 bond, while Bryant set a $ 106,000 bond, the release said.

It is unclear what the dispute was about, but the authorities say it has been going on for several months.

A two-year-old was in the victim’s vehicle but was not harmed.

The victim is expected to be fine.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.