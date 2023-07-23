Twitter’s Rebranding Journey: From Bird to “X”

Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter for $44 billion, has announced that the iconic social media platform will undergo substantial changes. The alterations include the replacement of the blue bird logo, modification of the platform color to black, and a complete name change. Musk’s vision is to rename Twitter as “X,” signifying a significant transformation in the company’s identity.

Logo and Brand Shifts

In a recent tweet, Musk declared that Twitter’s well-known blue bird logo would soon be replaced by an “X”. He said, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.” Following this, he also teased a potential change in the default platform color to black, launching a user poll for feedback on the idea. “Paint It Black,” he proposed, posting an image of the iconic bird silhouette against a black background. This branding change doesn’t come as a surprise. Musk has historically shown a preference for the “X” branding; the banking startup he co-founded in 1999 was called x.com, and his recently announced AI venture is xAI. Furthermore, Twitter’s holding company was renamed to X Corp in April.

Staff and Service Implications

The shift to “X” branding was also communicated to Twitter’s staff through an email from Musk, which would be his last from a Twitter email address. Post-acquisition, Musk has undertaken significant changes, including substantial staff cuts and controversial policy modifications. These decisions, although contentious, have marked a significant change in Twitter’s management and direction.

Impact on Revenue

One of the challenges that Musk has warned about repeatedly is Twitter’s struggle with financial instability. The company still experiences a negative cash flow due to a sharp 50% drop in advertising revenue and heavy debt loads. This has raised concerns about possible bankruptcy in the future.

The New Vision

Elon Musk envisages “X” as an “everything app,” although he has not disclosed specific details about this plan. Speculations indicate that his vision could be akin to WeChat, a popular Chinese app used for a multitude of everyday activities, including payments, shopping, and social networking. However, the path to this new vision comes with its risks. The rebranding could further alienate advertisers, already fleeing due to the company’s controversial changes and struggling finances. Despite this, Musk seems to be betting on the new identity’s potential to dissociate the platform from its past and its previous decisions, which he has repeatedly majorly criticized.

A Risky Bet?

This abrupt departure from Twitter’s established brand could be a gamble. Stakeholders like Fidelity and ARK Investment Management have marked down the value of their holding in the company, reflecting the potential risk involved in the drastic transformation. Regardless, Musk remains optimistic, recently suggesting that Twitter actually has a chance to break even on a cash-flow basis in the future, despite the ongoing negative cash flow and decreasing ad revenue. Only time will reveal whether Musk’s decision to overhaul Twitter’s brand will pay off or further exacerbate the company’s current challenges. You can read more about Twitter’s journey right here.