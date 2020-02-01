Twitter’s iOS app now visibly merges answers

This new change makes Twitter no less a dumpster fire, but for iOS users it is now at least a simpler dumpster fire.

The company revealed – naturally through tweeted GIF – that a new adaptation to Twitter’s official iOS app makes conversations easier to recognize. It is all due to a visible line that is now drawn between connected tweets in your timeline.

See for yourself.

We have given conversations a makeover on iOS. When people you follow are in conversation, you see their answers in a new way in your start timeline.

This new layout makes it easier to see who responds to whom so that you can participate in relevant conversations. pic.twitter.com/xNmnAtQFeI

– Twitter support (@TwitterSupport) January 31, 2020

As the tweet explains, the purpose of the update is to “make it easier to see who responds to whom so that you can participate in relevant conversations.” However, what it won’t do is put an end to the people who seem to exist on Twitter to fill your day with awkward interruptions. It will also not keep out the randoms, because the function only works with people you follow.

Yet any update that makes Twitter less messy and more coherent is a good thing for users and, probably, society as a whole. The update will also be coming soon to the Android Twitter app, as the company confirmed in multiple responses to the above tweet.

