Twitter will soon allow you to limit who can reply to your tweets and completely disable replies

Twitter has announced that it will test a new feature that allows users to limit who can respond to a tweet. This comes as Twitter continues to look for ways to reduce the toxicity of its platform and give users more control over the conversations that arise from their tweets.

TechCrunch reports that Twitter will soon begin testing a new option that gives users three choices for response settings: anyone can respond, only accounts followed by a user can respond, only tagged people can respond, or no allow no response. Twitter refers to these options as “Global, Group, Panel and Declaration”.

The announcement was made at CES 2020 this morning by Twitter director Kayvon Beykpour. According to Beykpour, the motivation behind this feature is to give users more control over their tweets:

The main motivation is control. We want to build on the theme of the authors to get more control and we thought there are many analogs to the way people communicate in life.

Right now, the public conversation on Twitter is that you are tweeting something that everyone will see and everyone can respond to, or you can have a very private conversation in a DM. So there is a whole range of conversations that we don’t see on Twitter yet.

Twitter has not proposed a specific timetable for the deployment of these new options, but noted that the initial deployment will be a test. This means that there is always a chance that the feature will not be released to everyone, depending on the reaction and how it works during the test period.

The new ability to completely block people from responding to tweets builds on a new Twitter “Hide Replies” moderation feature launched last year. With this feature, anyone can still reply to a tweet, but the original user can hide certain responses.

