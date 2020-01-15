(Photo by Sara Kurfeß via Unsplash)

If you thought you could edit your tweets, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says it will never happen.

Platform users have been asking for an edit button for years and in 2018 it looked like we were on the verge of realizing our wish.

October 21, 2018, makeup tycoon Jeffree Star took his profile to request the button.

“Dear Twitter, we need an edit button on our tweets,” writes Star. “Honestly, everyone.”

Surprisingly, Twitter responded with “Dear everyone, noted”.

Dear all,

Noted.

💙, Twitter.

– Twitter (@Twitter) October 22, 2018

Last year, the CEO of Twitter Jack dorsey joined Joe RoganFrom the Google podcast to encourage users to modify their tweets.

“You can build it as such, so maybe we will introduce a 5 to 30 second delay in the shipment,” said Dorsey. “And in this window, you can modify. This problem with going longer than that removes the real-time nature of the conversational flow. “

He also added that they are studying a function that allows people to modify and also see the original tweet. However, Dorsey still seemed doubtful that the editing function would be available soon.

“When you send an SMS, you can’t take it back. So when you send a tweet, it is instantly broadcast to the world. You can’t take it back,” Dorsey said.

Now the CEO says that the functionality will never exist. This is sad news, but at least we have our closure.

In a segment with Wired, when asked why we have a limited number of characters, Dorsey reminds us that the platform was originally designed as an SMS platform.

“We initially started with 140 characters so that we could fit in a single text message,” he says. “That’s what all the service was based on at the start.”

If you used Twitter when it first hatched, you will remember that you could tweet by sending the number 40404 by SMS.

A PART OF ALL NEVER HAD TO TWEET BY TEXTING 40404 AND IT SHOWS

– DANNY FANDOM (@awsten) February 10, 2019

When asked if the platform will ever have an editing function, Dorsey has a very simple answer.

“The answer is no.”

In the video, Dorsey says it’s because they want to conserve energy the way the platform originally started. It also reminds users that once you’ve sent an SMS, that’s it.

“The reason there is no edit button – traditionally there has not been an edit button – is that we started as an SMS text messaging service,” he says. “As you all know, when you send an SMS, you can’t really take it back.”

He goes on to list a few reasons why people ask for the feature, but always says that they will probably never add it.

Check out the full video below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=de8wRd2TQQU (/ integrated)

What do you think about the fact that Twitter does not have an editing function? Ring in the comments below!

