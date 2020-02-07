Twitter was paused for about an hour and people couldn’t tweet

Twitter went offline for thousands of users on Friday afternoon, so users were unable to tweet.

The Twitter outage started around 1 p.m. on Friday according to Down Detector. At least 10,000 users around the world said they could not access the social network. The issue appears to affect the Twitter website, Tweetdeck, and Twitter’s iPhone and Android apps.

About an hour later, Twitter will fix the problem, so you can find comfort again in the fact that you can tweet any of your thoughts whenever you want.

The bug made some people unable to access Twitter. Many people couldn’t tweet, reply, or even read tweets.

However, there was a workaround: if you scheduled a tweet, it was finally sent. However, live tweeting was completely broken.

Tweeting is broken. We are working to fix the problem.

– Patrick Traughber (@ptraughber) February 7, 2020

Twitter has confirmed on its status page that an “active incident” has occurred that resulted in a “partial service interruption” and that the problem has been resolved.

“You may have trouble sending new tweets, but we’re currently working to fix it,” the company wrote. “We apologize for the interruption and let you know when things are back to normal.”

– Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 7, 2020

The last major Twitter outage occurred in July when the social network went down for about an hour.

