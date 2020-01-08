Twitter wants to let users limit who answers. This is why

Loading...

No, the relationship is not dead yet. But Twitter is starting to imagine what the world could look like without it.

On CES Wednesday, Twitter unveiled a number of experiments that would reform important aspects of the platform in important ways. The most impactful of these, at least at first sight – and certainly one that attracted the most attention among Twitter users – is a new setting that allows users to define “conversation participants”. When you send a tweet, in other words, you can limit who can reply. The choices, according to company screenshots, include “Global”, “” Group “,” Panel “and” Statement “, which translates into allowing responses from everyone, only from your followers and everyone you name, from only the people you mention in the tweet, and from none at all.

Twitter product leader Kayvon Beykpour explained the reason on Wednesday afternoon in an interview with WIRED editor-in-chief Nick Thompson. “We are investigating ways in which people can proactively control, not reactive hiding an answer,” Beykpour said. “Say Nick and I want to have a fireplace chat now. This is a conversation between the two of us. Other people can see it, but we don’t want this space to jump into our answers while we have the conversation. “

The change would effectively enable you to rezone Twitter from a public square to a stage. However, it would also make it more difficult to correct incorrect information that spreads in a truncated tweet. And it would effectively kill “the relationship,” the phenomenon of a Twitter user receiving orders of magnitude more responses than retweets or favorites. (See: Howard Schulz around January 2019.)

Beykpour acknowledged the considerations, as well as those inherent in every product decision that Twitter makes. But at least it’s worth trying, he says, to develop Twitter as a platform. “The philosophical approach we’ve taken here is when you start a conversation, as an author of a tweet, you need a little more control over the answers to that tweet,” Beykpour said. Wrong information can still be retrieved with a quote tweet, which does not reach the same target group, but at least offers a corrective path.

It is also important to remember that this is not necessarily a permanent change, or even a change that you will experience in your own timeline. Twitter will roll out the function for a small percentage of users in the first months of this year. Whether it expands more widely is likely to depend on how much anarchy it causes.

“There is no reason to be a total jerk on Twitter.”

Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter

In a less controversial adjustment, Twitter also adds a conversation view that makes it clearer where focus belongs in a certain thread. “What we were trying to do is to really redesign the way we present a conversation to make it easier to read, the participants and actors in that conversation more perceptible, so that the authoritative voices, the people who started the conversation, the People you follow in that conversation will be more recognizable, “Beykpour said.

