Twitter tests the response restriction feature to repel trolls

Twitter tries to make it much harder for trolls to kidnap conversations.

The company will begin testing a new feature that allows users to set restrictions on who can reply to their tweets before clicking Submit. The feature that the company plans to test to a limited extent later this year is one of the company’s most aggressive efforts to combat trolls and targeted harassment on its platform.

With this new feature, Twitter users can choose from a list of options who can reply to their tweets: anyone, only followers, only people mentioned in the tweet, or no one.

The latest conversation experiment from Twitter.

If the account is public, the tweet will still be visible to everyone on Twitter, but only the selected audience can respond. That is, anyone can quote-tweet if the account is public.

“It enables us to create a completely new format for conversations that never existed before,” said Suzanne Xie, Twitter’s product director, during a press event at CES.

The move is Twitter’s latest and perhaps bravest attempt to improve the “conversation quality” on its platform. Previously, the company had introduced the option to hide answers. However, users were still required to manually hide any unwanted response. This is not particularly practical when hundreds of people join the conversation.

For Twitter users, who are often victims of abuse and harassment, the ability to restrict responses can have a dramatic impact on their experience, as they can prevent their conversations from being flooded with unwanted responses. Many Twitter users praised the experiment as a welcome change.

Critics could argue, however, that the change could help to prevent misinformation from being exposed or to compromise the ability of everyday Twitter users to interact with public figures. According to Twitter, one of the goals of the test is to reduce some of the less healthy conversation dynamics that occur on Twitter, such as trolls that dive into tweets that they dislike or that they do not rate.

“Part of the goal of the experiment is to determine the results. How does this affect the situation? How does it affect how people have good conversations?” said Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour.

The function is initially only a test and will only be accessible to a small group of users. According to Twitter, it will experiment with the new answer function in the coming months and look closely and look for feedback before deciding whether it should be more widely available.

