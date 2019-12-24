Twitter stops some images with animations to protect people with epilepsy

Loading...

Twitter has announced that it will stop animating APNG files placed by users so that people with sensitivity to motion and flashy images can feel more secure when using the service.

The decision comes just a few days after the Epilepsy Foundation revealed that its Twitter account had been the target of an attack where flashy images were used to cause attacks.

Exposure to flashing lights and certain visual patterns can cause epilepsy in approximately 3% of people with epilepsy, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. "Photosensitive epilepsy," as is known, is more common in children and adolescents.

The ability to configure Twitter to prevent video & # 39; s and GIF & # 39; s from playing automatically allows people with photosensitive epilepsy to protect themselves from flashy media, whether they are harmlessly tweeted or as part of a malicious act. But Twitter Support said this week that animated PNG files are able to bypass Twitter's autoplay settings, so it now prevents them from animating when they are posted.

Twitter said it had made the decision "for the safety of people with sensitivity to motion and flashy images, including people with epilepsy."

Because most people use GIFs to post animated images, Twitter's move to stop animating APNGs should cause minimal disruption to the community.

The Epilepsy Foundation said last week that it had filed a formal criminal complaint related to the attack on its Twitter account. It is not clear whether the flashy media directed at his account has caused seizures among those who viewed it.

"We want people to feel safe"

In response to the incident, a Twitter spokesperson told Digital Trends: “We want people to feel safe with our service. We offer people on Twitter the ability to prevent media from automatically playing in their timelines, and prevent GIFs from appearing when someone searches for "seizure" in GIF search. "

It added that when it finds an account that is committed to causing offline damage, it is permanently suspended.

Flashing images on Twitter are known to cause epileptic seizures in people with photosensitive epilepsy. For example, in a high-profile case in 2016, John Rayne Rivello, a resident of Maryland, was accused of using the microblogging platform to send a flashy image to American journalist and author Kurt Eichenwald, resulting in an attack. Rivello will appear in court in January 2020, when he is reported to declare guilty of serious mistreatment.

Do you want to disable autoplay for video & # 39; s and GIF & # 39; s in Twitter? Tap your profile photo and then Settings and privacy. Then tap Use of data and then Play video automatically. Finally select Never.

