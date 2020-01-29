Twitter shares its seasonal highlights with the Super Bowl LIV - Adweek participants

This season’s most tweeted Chiefs players were:

Patrick Mahomes Bully Mathieu Tyreek Hill

And for the 49ers:

Richard Sherman Jimmy Garoppolo Nick Bosa

This season’s most tweeted Chiefs games were:

January 19, American Football Conference Championship, Tennessee Titans at Chiefs January 12, AFC Division Round, Houston Texans at Chiefs October 18, chiefs at New England Patriots

And the 49ers’ favorite games were:

January 19, National Football Conference Championship, Green Bay Packers at 49ers January 11, NFC division round, Minnesota Vikings at 49ers December 29, Seattle Seahawks at 49ers

The season’s best tweeted moments for the chiefs were:

Win the AFC championship Mahomes at the end of the first half during the AFC championship for a touchdown Mahomes completed a 60-yard touchdown pass for Sammy Watkins during the AFC championship

The 49ers’ favorite moments this season were:

Win NFC championship Defeat the Seahawks on December 29 to secure a first farewell Defeat the Vikings on January 11 to advance to the NFC Championship

The most tweeted hashtags about Chiefs were:

#chiefskingdom #chiefs #nfl

And the most frequently tweeted 49er hashtags of the season were:

# 49ers #goniners #belegendary

@Chiefs’s most retweeted tweets were:

@ 49ers’s most retweeted tweets were:

Twitter also shared the heat map at the top of this story, showing the amount of tweets about each team on a state basis.

In the scene, Twitter Sports collaborates with The Checkdown on Radio Row of the NFL and produces bespoke content with NFL players, sports media and celebrities that are distributed via @thecheckdown.

According to Twitter, the studio has an interactive multiscreen tweet wall that displays real-time data, statistics and conversations and is tailored to the topic of the customized content.

The social network area also offers chargers for phones, WiFi, snacks and an area upstairs where you can relax.

Twitter has published several emojis for the big game triggered by hashtags, which can be activated in tweets by including #SuperBowl, #SBLIV, #NFLHonors, #GoNiners or #ChiefsKingdom.

Ultimately, the winning team will take home not only the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but also the Twitter Emoji Trophy, which includes a special hash-triggered emoji that stays active until the Super Bowl LV winner is crowned.