Twitter saw 6.1 billion K-pop related tweets in 2019 - Adweek

K-Pop was responsible for a good portion of the Twitter soundtrack in 2019, as 6.1 billion tweets were released over the year, according to the social network, an increase of 15% over 2018.

Twitter boss of global K-Pop partnerships, YeonJeong Kim, said in a blog post: “While K-Pop was gaining popularity in South Korea 25 years ago, conversations with K-Pop have only recently begun had gained a foothold on Twitter worldwide. “

Kim pointed out that the golden tweet for 2019 or the most retweeted tweet of the year was BTS member Jungkook’s video in which he danced to Billie Eilish’s “bad guy”.

Twitter hosted 76 # TwitterBlueroom sessions with K-pop bands and artists in 2019 with exclusive interviews and question-and-answer sessions.

Kim said the K-pop super group SuperM broke the record for the most-watched K-pop #TwitterBlueroom, with over 2 million viewers, and added that Twitter’s co-founders, CEO Jack Dorsey and Biz Stone, during their #TwitterBlueroom – Got7 session that reached more than 2 million 1.1 million views.

The shows and events of the K-Pop Awards also featured on Twitter through 40 million tweets related to KCON 2019, and through 28 million views of videos created during the event, through 102 million tweets from October 24th at Vote for the MAMAs started on December 4th the day of the event.

The three countries where the most K-pop tweets were published in 2019 were Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia.

The most discussed reports of the past year were BTS, EXO and Got7.

Finally, Kim said the fastest growing K-Pop accounts on the platform last year were Blackpink, SuperM, and Tomorrow X Together.

