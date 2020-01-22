Twitter response: Walker sneaks into HOF, Jeter's perfection one voice shy

Even the man himself had doubts.

Hours before the 10th and final appearance of Larry Walker at the MLB Hall of Fame vote, he acknowledged a loss via Twitter that many saw coming. Although Walker had steadily increased his voting rate since 2014, the outfielder was expected to fall short.

But when the last count was announced on Tuesday, Walker received a 76.6 percent vote and became the second Canada-born MLB Hall of Famer (joining pitcher Fergie Jenkins).

After so much uncertainty surrounding Walker’s case for Cooperstown, the stream of support on Twitter after the announcement was fast and plentiful.

As the first Canadian Hall of Famer ever induced, I couldn’t have been more proud and happy to welcome my friend and fellow Canadian Larry Walker into the Hall! #halloffame @ Cdnmooselips33 pic.twitter.com/Ve1VuGvlgO

– Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) January 21, 2020

Congratulations Larry Walker with his name in the @baseballhall !! You were an inspiration to young people like me who saw you watching while you played ball! A true legend. @ Cdnmooselips33 well deserved!

– Luke Willson (@ LWillson_82) January 21, 2020

STAND UP CANADA!

MAPLE RIDGE, BC NATIVE LARRY WALKER IS ADDRESSED TO COOPERSTOWN!

CONGRATS @ Cdnmooselips33! # HOF2020 pic.twitter.com/8UYBJ7SIYi

– Baseball Canada (@baseballcanada) January 21, 2020

Great to hear that Larry Walker finally entered the Hall of Fame baseball in his last year that he was eligible. I idolized #Walker as a young ball player who grew up in the lower mainland. Maple Ridge, B.C. and the rest of his pride # HOF2020 @baseballcanada

– Richard Horne (@ RICHARD_H0RNE) January 21, 2020

“Larry will not only represent the Rockies, Expos and Cardinals organizations in Cooperstown, but as the largest Canadian position player ever, he represents an entire country. This is a well deserved achievement. My sincere congratulations. “

—Joey Votto

– Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 22, 2020

the date was July 31, 1998. I had finally made my first welpelpel.

Henry Rodriguez hit two dingers for the cubs, and fans threw oh Henry! beams on the field.

Larry Walker, who played for the Rockies, grabbed one in RF and ate it. that is why he is a hall of famer.

– Alex Iniguez (@alexiniguez) January 22, 2020

Walker’s induction coincides with Derek Jeter, the New York Yankees shortstop who was easily voted in his first vote.

Jeter got the chance to become a unanimous Hall of Famer, a prestige that happened only once before (last year for Yankees-reliever Mariano Rivera).

But Jeter fell short of perfection. Serious. A voice. Of the 397 ballot papers issued, 396 voters checked Jeter’s box.

His near-failure on perfection had some people … dissatisfied.

I can’t wait for the column “I didn’t vote for Derek Jeter, because it’s all about me”.

– Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) January 21, 2020

Who didn’t vote for Jeter? Come on man. Was it Alba or Biel?

– Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) January 21, 2020

I did not vote for Derek Jeter. Was never really that link. More Later ..

– Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 21, 2020

I sincerely hope that the person who did not vote for Jeter is in Boston. # RE1PECT

– Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) January 21, 2020